India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.97 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.97 Cr (1,92,97,74,973) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,44,01,227 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.34 Cr (3,34,68,814) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,778 2nd Dose 1,00,37,781 Precaution Dose 51,77,587 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,700 2nd Dose 1,75,80,049 Precaution Dose 85,71,879 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,34,68,814 2nd Dose 1,54,41,774 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,93,48,714 2nd Dose 4,53,40,468 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,70,25,278 2nd Dose 48,89,12,678 Precaution Dose 7,21,081 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,26,620 2nd Dose 19,05,99,237 Precaution Dose 12,96,817 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,74,367 2nd Dose 11,88,66,093 Precaution Dose 1,82,60,258 Precaution Dose 3,40,27,622 Total 1,92,97,74,973

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 15,814. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,296 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,07,177.

2,710 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,65,840 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.88 Cr (84,88,77,196) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.52% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.58%.