India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.97 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.97 Cr (1,92,97,74,973) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,44,01,227 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.34 Cr (3,34,68,814) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,778
2nd Dose 1,00,37,781
Precaution Dose 51,77,587
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,700
2nd Dose 1,75,80,049
Precaution Dose 85,71,879
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,34,68,814
2nd Dose 1,54,41,774
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,93,48,714
2nd Dose 4,53,40,468
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,70,25,278
2nd Dose 48,89,12,678
Precaution Dose 7,21,081
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,26,620
2nd Dose 19,05,99,237
Precaution Dose 12,96,817
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,74,367
2nd Dose 11,88,66,093
Precaution Dose 1,82,60,258
Precaution Dose 3,40,27,622
Total 1,92,97,74,973

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 15,814. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002VW6A.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,296 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,07,177.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0037ZRF.jpg

 

2,710 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004UHNE.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,65,840 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.88 Cr (84,88,77,196) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.52% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.58%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005UJ2G.jpg

