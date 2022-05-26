National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.82 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.82 Cr (1,92,82,03,555) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,43,56,591 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.33 Cr (3,33,02,653) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,720
2nd Dose 1,00,36,970
Precaution Dose 51,64,395
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,613
2nd Dose 1,75,78,684
Precaution Dose 85,35,082
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,33,02,653
2nd Dose 1,51,26,171
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,93,02,696
2nd Dose 4,52,06,782
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,69,84,375
2nd Dose 48,85,12,628
Precaution Dose 6,88,611
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,19,615
2nd Dose 19,05,07,691
Precaution Dose 12,68,958
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,69,599
2nd Dose 11,88,01,774
Precaution Dose 1,80,71,538
Precaution Dose 3,37,28,584
Total 1,92,82,03,555

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 15,414. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002PX7Z.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,167 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,04,881.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003BPOV.jpg

 

2,628 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004RNZS.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,52,580 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.84 Cr (84,84,11,356) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.51% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.58%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0052QZO.jpg

 

