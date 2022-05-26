India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.82 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.82 Cr (1,92,82,03,555) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,43,56,591 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.33 Cr (3,33,02,653) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,720 2nd Dose 1,00,36,970 Precaution Dose 51,64,395 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,613 2nd Dose 1,75,78,684 Precaution Dose 85,35,082 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,33,02,653 2nd Dose 1,51,26,171 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,93,02,696 2nd Dose 4,52,06,782 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,69,84,375 2nd Dose 48,85,12,628 Precaution Dose 6,88,611 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,19,615 2nd Dose 19,05,07,691 Precaution Dose 12,68,958 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,69,599 2nd Dose 11,88,01,774 Precaution Dose 1,80,71,538 Precaution Dose 3,37,28,584 Total 1,92,82,03,555

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 15,414. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,167 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,04,881.

2,628 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,52,580 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.84 Cr (84,84,11,356) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.51% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.58%.