India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.52 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.52 Cr (1,92,52,70,955) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,42,67,393 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.30 Cr (3,30,30,574) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,595 2nd Dose 1,00,35,344 Precaution Dose 51,36,312 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,391 2nd Dose 1,75,75,713 Precaution Dose 84,59,229 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,30,30,574 2nd Dose 1,45,07,116 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,92,29,834 2nd Dose 4,49,81,100 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,69,01,963 2nd Dose 48,77,63,523 Precaution Dose 6,29,188 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,04,546 2nd Dose 19,03,33,465 Precaution Dose 12,13,929 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,59,147 2nd Dose 11,86,75,559 Precaution Dose 1,77,09,427 Precaution Dose 3,31,48,085 Total 1,92,52,70,955

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 14,841. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,635 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,00,737.

1,675 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,07,626 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.74 Cr (84,74,99,852) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.49% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.41%.