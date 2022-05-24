National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.52 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.52 Cr (1,92,52,70,955) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,42,67,393 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.30 Cr (3,30,30,574) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,595
2nd Dose 1,00,35,344
Precaution Dose 51,36,312
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,391
2nd Dose 1,75,75,713
Precaution Dose 84,59,229
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,30,30,574
2nd Dose 1,45,07,116
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,92,29,834
2nd Dose 4,49,81,100
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,69,01,963
2nd Dose 48,77,63,523
Precaution Dose 6,29,188
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,32,04,546
2nd Dose 19,03,33,465
Precaution Dose 12,13,929
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,59,147
2nd Dose 11,86,75,559
Precaution Dose 1,77,09,427
Precaution Dose 3,31,48,085
Total 1,92,52,70,955

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 14,841. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,635 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,00,737.

 

1,675 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,07,626 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.74 Cr (84,74,99,852) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.49% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.41%.

 

