India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.12 Cr

New Delhi:India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.12 Cr (1,92,12,96,720) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,41,62,678 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.26 Cr (3,26,77,817) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,06,421
2nd Dose
1,00,33,531
Precaution Dose
50,91,987
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,18,106
2nd Dose
1,75,72,318
Precaution Dose
83,39,049
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
3,26,77,817
2nd Dose
1,37,12,104
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
5,91,51,229
2nd Dose
4,46,72,390
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
55,68,07,889
2nd Dose
48,67,68,715
Precaution Dose
5,41,301
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,31,87,312
2nd Dose
19,01,08,096
Precaution Dose
11,38,437
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,70,46,269
2nd Dose
11,85,25,728
Precaution Dose
1,70,98,021
Precaution Dose
3,22,08,795
Total
1,92,12,96,720
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 14,996. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.