India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 192.12 Cr

New Delhi:India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 192.12 Cr (1,92,12,96,720) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,41,62,678 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.26 Cr (3,26,77,817) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,06,421

2nd Dose

1,00,33,531

Precaution Dose

50,91,987

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,18,106

2nd Dose

1,75,72,318

Precaution Dose

83,39,049

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

3,26,77,817

2nd Dose

1,37,12,104

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

5,91,51,229

2nd Dose

4,46,72,390

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55,68,07,889

2nd Dose

48,67,68,715

Precaution Dose

5,41,301

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,31,87,312

2nd Dose

19,01,08,096

Precaution Dose

11,38,437

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,70,46,269

2nd Dose

11,85,25,728

Precaution Dose

1,70,98,021

Precaution Dose

3,22,08,795

Total

1,92,12,96,720

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 14,996. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.