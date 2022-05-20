National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.96 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.96 Cr (1,91,96,32,518) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,41,17,166 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.24 Cr (3,24,75,018) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,359
2nd Dose 1,00,32,661
Precaution Dose 50,77,626
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,020
2nd Dose 1,75,70,727
Precaution Dose 83,02,533
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,24,75,018
2nd Dose 1,33,64,363
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,91,09,660
2nd Dose 4,45,34,980
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,67,63,388
2nd Dose 48,63,52,174
Precaution Dose 5,16,058
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,78,740
2nd Dose 19,00,08,329
Precaution Dose 11,12,877
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,39,365
2nd Dose 11,84,58,135
Precaution Dose 1,69,11,505
Precaution Dose 3,19,20,599
Total 1,91,96,32,518

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 15,044. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,614 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,92,455.

 

2,259 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,51,179 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.58 Cr (84,58,55,351) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.53% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.50%.

 

