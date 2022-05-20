India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.96 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.96 Cr (1,91,96,32,518) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,41,17,166 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.24 Cr (3,24,75,018) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,359 2nd Dose 1,00,32,661 Precaution Dose 50,77,626 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,18,020 2nd Dose 1,75,70,727 Precaution Dose 83,02,533 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,24,75,018 2nd Dose 1,33,64,363 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,91,09,660 2nd Dose 4,45,34,980 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,67,63,388 2nd Dose 48,63,52,174 Precaution Dose 5,16,058 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,78,740 2nd Dose 19,00,08,329 Precaution Dose 11,12,877 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,39,365 2nd Dose 11,84,58,135 Precaution Dose 1,69,11,505 Precaution Dose 3,19,20,599 Total 1,91,96,32,518

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 15,044. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,614 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,92,455.

2,259 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,51,179 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.58 Cr (84,58,55,351) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.53% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.50%.