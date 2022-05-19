National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.79 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.79 Cr (1,91,79,96,905as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,40,71,663 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.22 Cr (3,22,66,248adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,06,301

2nd Dose

1,00,31,712

Precaution Dose

50,64,632

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,17,935

2nd Dose

1,75,69,083

Precaution Dose

82,72,876

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

3,22,66,248

2nd Dose

1,30,21,579

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

5,90,70,552

2nd Dose

4,43,90,225

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55,67,17,275

2nd Dose

48,59,31,022

Precaution Dose

4,90,442

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,31,68,496

2nd Dose

18,99,08,331

Precaution Dose

10,85,747

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,70,32,235

2nd Dose

11,83,90,627

Precaution Dose

1,67,61,587

Precaution Dose

3,16,75,284

Total

1,91,79,96,905

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 15,419. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,582 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,89,841.

2,364 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,77,570 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.54 Cr (84,54,04,172) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.55% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.50%.

