India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.79 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.79 Cr (1,91,79,96,905) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,40,71,663 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.22 Cr (3,22,66,248) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,301 2nd Dose 1,00,31,712 Precaution Dose 50,64,632 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,935 2nd Dose 1,75,69,083 Precaution Dose 82,72,876 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,22,66,248 2nd Dose 1,30,21,579 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,90,70,552 2nd Dose 4,43,90,225 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,67,17,275 2nd Dose 48,59,31,022 Precaution Dose 4,90,442 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,68,496 2nd Dose 18,99,08,331 Precaution Dose 10,85,747 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,32,235 2nd Dose 11,83,90,627 Precaution Dose 1,67,61,587 Precaution Dose 3,16,75,284 Total 1,91,79,96,905

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 15,419. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,582 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,89,841.

2,364 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,77,570 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.54 Cr (84,54,04,172) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.55% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.50%.