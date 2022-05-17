India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.48 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.48 Cr (1,91,48,94,858) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,39,87,395 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.19 Cr (3,19,02,564) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,192 2nd Dose 1,00,30,311 Precaution Dose 50,38,561 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,715 2nd Dose 1,75,66,304 Precaution Dose 82,09,929 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,19,02,564 2nd Dose 1,23,55,548 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,90,04,371 2nd Dose 4,41,24,835 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,66,27,525 2nd Dose 48,51,29,159 Precaution Dose 4,41,938 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,49,960 2nd Dose 18,97,21,219 Precaution Dose 10,31,610 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,19,279 2nd Dose 11,82,61,637 Precaution Dose 1,64,56,201 Precaution Dose 3,11,78,239 Total 1,91,48,94,858

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 16,400. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,467 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,84,710.

1,569 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,57,484 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.44 Cr (84,44,91,640) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.59% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.44%.