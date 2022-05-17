National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.48 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.48 Cr (1,91,48,94,858) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,39,87,395 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.19 Cr (3,19,02,564) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,192
2nd Dose 1,00,30,311
Precaution Dose 50,38,561
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,715
2nd Dose 1,75,66,304
Precaution Dose 82,09,929
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,19,02,564
2nd Dose 1,23,55,548
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,90,04,371
2nd Dose 4,41,24,835
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,66,27,525
2nd Dose 48,51,29,159
Precaution Dose 4,41,938
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,49,960
2nd Dose 18,97,21,219
Precaution Dose 10,31,610
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,19,279
2nd Dose 11,82,61,637
Precaution Dose 1,64,56,201
Precaution Dose 3,11,78,239
Total 1,91,48,94,858

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 16,400. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,467 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,84,710.

 

1,569 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,57,484 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.44 Cr (84,44,91,640) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.59% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.44%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.