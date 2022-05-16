National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.37 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.37 Cr (1,91,37,34,314) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,39,49,544sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.17 Cr (3,17,89,795) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,147
2nd Dose 1,00,29,746
Precaution Dose 50,27,111
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,641
2nd Dose 1,75,65,439
Precaution Dose 81,79,298
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,17,89,795
2nd Dose 1,21,55,960
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,89,78,602
2nd Dose 4,40,29,617
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,65,94,309
2nd Dose 48,48,08,812
Precaution Dose 4,20,633
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,42,059
2nd Dose 18,96,46,324
Precaution Dose 10,06,947
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,14,554
2nd Dose 11,82,10,429
Precaution Dose 1,63,10,891
Precaution Dose 3,09,44,880
Total 1,91,37,34,314

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at17,317.Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,550patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,82,243.

 

2,202new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.