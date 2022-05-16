India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.37 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.37 Cr (1,91,37,34,314) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,39,49,544sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.17 Cr (3,17,89,795) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,147 2nd Dose 1,00,29,746 Precaution Dose 50,27,111 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,641 2nd Dose 1,75,65,439 Precaution Dose 81,79,298 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,17,89,795 2nd Dose 1,21,55,960 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,89,78,602 2nd Dose 4,40,29,617 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,65,94,309 2nd Dose 48,48,08,812 Precaution Dose 4,20,633 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,42,059 2nd Dose 18,96,46,324 Precaution Dose 10,06,947 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,70,14,554 2nd Dose 11,82,10,429 Precaution Dose 1,63,10,891 Precaution Dose 3,09,44,880 Total 1,91,37,34,314

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at17,317.Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,550patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,82,243.

2,202new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.