India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.15 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.15 Cr (1,91,15,90,370) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,38,96,925 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.15 Cr (3,15,28,673) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,06,091

2nd Dose

1,00,28,814

Precaution Dose

50,07,651

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,17,515

2nd Dose

1,75,63,748

Precaution Dose

81,33,543

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

3,15,28,673

2nd Dose

1,17,55,668

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

5,89,27,016

2nd Dose

4,38,39,174

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55,65,38,161

2nd Dose

48,42,32,281

Precaution Dose

3,67,871

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,31,29,584

2nd Dose

18,95,10,390

Precaution Dose

9,44,349

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,70,06,271

2nd Dose

11,81,18,199

Precaution Dose

1,61,35,371

Precaution Dose

3,05,88,785

Total

1,91,15,90,370

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 18,096. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0028MXJ.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,355 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,76,815.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003UO89.jpg

2,858 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004L8VJ.jpg

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,86,963 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.34 Cr (84,34,31,758) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.66% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.59%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005IKC2.jpg