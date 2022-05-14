India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 191.15 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.15 Cr (1,91,15,90,370) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,38,96,925 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.15 Cr (3,15,28,673) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,06,091
2nd Dose
1,00,28,814
Precaution Dose
50,07,651
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,17,515
2nd Dose
1,75,63,748
Precaution Dose
81,33,543
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
3,15,28,673
2nd Dose
1,17,55,668
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
5,89,27,016
2nd Dose
4,38,39,174
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
55,65,38,161
2nd Dose
48,42,32,281
Precaution Dose
3,67,871
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,31,29,584
2nd Dose
18,95,10,390
Precaution Dose
9,44,349
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,70,06,271
2nd Dose
11,81,18,199
Precaution Dose
1,61,35,371
Precaution Dose
3,05,88,785
Total
1,91,15,90,370
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 18,096. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0028MXJ.jpg
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,355 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,76,815.
https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003UO89.jpg
2,858 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004L8VJ.jpg
The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,86,963 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.34 Cr (84,34,31,758) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.66% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.59%.
https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005IKC2.jpg