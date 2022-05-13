India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.99 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.99 Cr (1,90,99,44,803) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,38,51,277 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.12 Cr (3,12,97,391) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,041 2nd Dose 1,00,27,864 Precaution Dose 49,93,020 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,422 2nd Dose 1,75,62,270 Precaution Dose 80,92,893 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,12,97,391 2nd Dose 1,13,90,581 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,88,84,119 2nd Dose 4,36,97,504 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,64,86,450 2nd Dose 48,38,06,250 Precaution Dose 3,48,791 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,16,733 2nd Dose 18,94,08,173 Precaution Dose 9,18,356 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,69,99,102 2nd Dose 11,80,50,471 Precaution Dose 1,60,41,372 Precaution Dose 3,03,94,432 Total 1,90,99,44,803

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 18,604. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,295 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,73,460.

2,841 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,86,628 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.29 Cr (84,29,44,795) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.69% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.58%.