National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.99 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.99 Cr (1,90,99,44,803) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,38,51,277 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.12 Cr (3,12,97,391) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,06,041
2nd Dose 1,00,27,864
Precaution Dose 49,93,020
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,422
2nd Dose 1,75,62,270
Precaution Dose 80,92,893
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,12,97,391
2nd Dose 1,13,90,581
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,88,84,119
2nd Dose 4,36,97,504
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,64,86,450
2nd Dose 48,38,06,250
Precaution Dose 3,48,791
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,31,16,733
2nd Dose 18,94,08,173
Precaution Dose 9,18,356
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,69,99,102
2nd Dose 11,80,50,471
Precaution Dose 1,60,41,372
Precaution Dose 3,03,94,432
Total 1,90,99,44,803

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 18,604. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,295 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,73,460.

 

2,841 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,86,628 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.29 Cr (84,29,44,795) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.69% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.58%.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.