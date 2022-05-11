National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.67 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.67 Cr (1,90,67,50,631) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,37,57,172 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.09 Cr (3,09,04,928) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,05,920
2nd Dose 1,00,26,181
Precaution Dose 49,64,462
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,174
2nd Dose 1,75,58,847
Precaution Dose 80,27,733
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,09,04,928
2nd Dose 1,06,53,576
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,88,10,802
2nd Dose 4,34,40,645
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,63,61,897
2nd Dose 48,29,41,079
Precaution Dose 3,17,942
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,30,83,250
2nd Dose 18,92,00,668
Precaution Dose 8,62,326
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,69,81,581
2nd Dose 11,79,12,126
Precaution Dose 1,58,79,494
Precaution Dose 3,00,51,957
Total 1,90,67,50,631

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,494. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,986 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,66,935.

 

2,897 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,72,190 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.19 Cr (84,19,86,891) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.74% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.61%.

