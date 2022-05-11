India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.67 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.67 Cr (1,90,67,50,631) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,37,57,172 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.09 Cr (3,09,04,928) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,05,920 2nd Dose 1,00,26,181 Precaution Dose 49,64,462 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,174 2nd Dose 1,75,58,847 Precaution Dose 80,27,733 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,09,04,928 2nd Dose 1,06,53,576 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,88,10,802 2nd Dose 4,34,40,645 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,63,61,897 2nd Dose 48,29,41,079 Precaution Dose 3,17,942 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,30,83,250 2nd Dose 18,92,00,668 Precaution Dose 8,62,326 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,69,81,581 2nd Dose 11,79,12,126 Precaution Dose 1,58,79,494 Precaution Dose 3,00,51,957 Total 1,90,67,50,631

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,494. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,986 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,66,935.

2,897 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,72,190 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.19 Cr (84,19,86,891) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.74% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.61%.