India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.50 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.50 Cr (1,90,50,86,706) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,37,09,334 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.06 Cr (3,06,99,031) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,05,876 2nd Dose 1,00,25,523 Precaution Dose 49,49,596 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,036 2nd Dose 1,75,57,218 Precaution Dose 79,89,400 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,06,99,031 2nd Dose 1,02,47,926 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,87,75,749 2nd Dose 4,33,26,396 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,63,08,512 2nd Dose 48,24,87,619 Precaution Dose 3,02,686 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,30,68,762 2nd Dose 18,90,91,565 Precaution Dose 8,35,240 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,69,72,818 2nd Dose 11,78,41,944 Precaution Dose 1,57,83,809 Precaution Dose 2,98,60,731 Total 1,90,50,86,706

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,637. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,044 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,63,949.

2,288 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,84,843 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.15 Cr (84,15,14,701) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.79% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.47%.