India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 190.50 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.50 Cr (1,90,50,86,706) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,37,09,334 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.06 Cr (3,06,99,031) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,05,876
2nd Dose 1,00,25,523
Precaution Dose 49,49,596
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,17,036
2nd Dose 1,75,57,218
Precaution Dose 79,89,400
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 3,06,99,031
2nd Dose 1,02,47,926
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,87,75,749
2nd Dose 4,33,26,396
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,63,08,512
2nd Dose 48,24,87,619
Precaution Dose 3,02,686
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,30,68,762
2nd Dose 18,90,91,565
Precaution Dose 8,35,240
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,69,72,818
2nd Dose 11,78,41,944
Precaution Dose 1,57,83,809
Precaution Dose 2,98,60,731
Total 1,90,50,86,706

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,637. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,044 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,63,949.

 

2,288 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,84,843 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 84.15 Cr (84,15,14,701) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.79% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.47%.

 

