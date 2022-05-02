India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 189.23 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 189.23 Cr (1,89,23,98,347) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,33,82,216 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.91 Cr (2,91,84,303) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10405286 2nd Dose 10018279 Precaution Dose 4826907 FLWs 1st Dose 18416017 2nd Dose 17542655 Precaution Dose 7676240 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 29184303 2nd Dose 7473238 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58504051 2nd Dose 42470455 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555807763 2nd Dose 478970571 Precaution Dose 182461 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202939505 2nd Dose 188174408 Precaution Dose 597957 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126879158 2nd Dose 117242958 Precaution Dose 15086135 Precaution Dose 2,83,69,700 Total 1,89,23,98,347

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 19,500. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,723 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,38,976.

3,157 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,95,588 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.82 Cr (83,82,08,698) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.70% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 1.07%.