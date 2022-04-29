India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 188.65 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.65 Cr (1,88,65,46,894) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,32,59,791 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.82 Cr (2,82,92,856) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10405037 2nd Dose 10015488 Precaution Dose 4776656 FLWs 1st Dose 18415554 2nd Dose 17537837 Precaution Dose 7543790 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 28292856 2nd Dose 5762258 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58369646 2nd Dose 42075577 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555673416 2nd Dose 477624547 Precaution Dose 135295 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202912093 2nd Dose 187837144 Precaution Dose 482399 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126859484 2nd Dose 117023262 Precaution Dose 14804555 Precaution Dose 2,77,42,695 Total 1,88,65,46,894

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 17,801. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,496 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,30,622.

3,377 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,73,635 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.69 Cr (83,69,45,383) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.63% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.71%.