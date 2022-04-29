India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 188.65 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.65 Cr (1,88,65,46,894) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,32,59,791 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.82 Cr (2,82,92,856) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10405037
2nd Dose 10015488
Precaution Dose 4776656
FLWs 1st Dose 18415554
2nd Dose 17537837
Precaution Dose 7543790
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 28292856
2nd Dose 5762258
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58369646
2nd Dose 42075577
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555673416
2nd Dose 477624547
Precaution Dose 135295
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202912093
2nd Dose 187837144
Precaution Dose 482399
Over 60 years 1st Dose 126859484
2nd Dose 117023262
Precaution Dose 14804555
Precaution Dose 2,77,42,695
Total 1,88,65,46,894

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 17,801. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 2,496 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,30,622.

 

3,377 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,73,635 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.69 Cr (83,69,45,383) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.63% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.71%.

