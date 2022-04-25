India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 187.71 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.71 Cr (1,87,71,95,781) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,30,40,984 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.66 Cr (2,66,55,947) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 4,17,414 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404769 2nd Dose 10012236 Precaution Dose 4698351 FLWs 1st Dose 18415022 2nd Dose 17532487 Precaution Dose 7361461 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 26655947 2nd Dose 2983166 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58151729 2nd Dose 41393756 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555492517 2nd Dose 475580091 Precaution Dose 92265 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202884711 2nd Dose 187395613 Precaution Dose 325149 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126839711 2nd Dose 116740697 Precaution Dose 14236103 Precaution Dose 2,67,13,329 Total 1,87,71,95,781

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 16,522. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,862 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,21,341.

2,541 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,02,115 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.50 Cr (83,50,19,817) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.54% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.84%.