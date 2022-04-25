India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 187.71 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.71 Cr (1,87,71,95,781) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,30,40,984 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.66 Cr (2,66,55,947) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 4,17,414 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10404769
2nd Dose 10012236
Precaution Dose 4698351
FLWs 1st Dose 18415022
2nd Dose 17532487
Precaution Dose 7361461
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 26655947
2nd Dose 2983166
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58151729
2nd Dose 41393756
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555492517
2nd Dose 475580091
Precaution Dose 92265
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202884711
2nd Dose 187395613
Precaution Dose 325149
Over 60 years 1st Dose 126839711
2nd Dose 116740697
Precaution Dose 14236103
Precaution Dose 2,67,13,329
Total 1,87,71,95,781

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 16,522. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,862 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,21,341.

 

2,541 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,02,115 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.50 Cr (83,50,19,817) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.54% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.84%.

