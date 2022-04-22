India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 187.26 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.26 Cr (1,87,26,26,515) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,29,29,662 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.57 Cr (2,57,74,412) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 2,71,983 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,04,612
2nd Dose 1,00,10,767
Precaution Dose 46,61,090
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,14,718
2nd Dose 1,75,30,063
Precaution Dose 72,67,805
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 2,57,74,412
2nd Dose 17,60,748
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,80,47,891
2nd Dose 4,10,25,125
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,54,11,836
2nd Dose 47,45,75,182
Precaution Dose 58,278
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,28,73,223
2nd Dose 18,71,84,041
Precaution Dose 2,13,705
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,68,31,286
2nd Dose 11,66,05,363
Precaution Dose 1,39,76,370
Precaution Dose 2,61,77,248
Total 1,87,26,26,515

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 14,241. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,589 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,16,068.

 

2,451 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,48,939 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.38 Cr (83,38,25,991) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.47% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.55%.

