India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.72 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.72 Cr (1,86,72,15,865) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,27,79,246 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.47 Cr (2,47,06,692) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,85,860 precaution doses have been administered so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404423 2nd Dose 10009004 Precaution Dose 4614590 FLWs 1st Dose 18414423 2nd Dose 17527063 Precaution Dose 7174576 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 24706692 2nd Dose 469519 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57928041 2nd Dose 40600205 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555304803 2nd Dose 473277032 Precaution Dose 41778 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202857576 2nd Dose 186912781 Precaution Dose 144082 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126818941 2nd Dose 116427786 Precaution Dose 13582550 Precaution Dose 2,55,57,576 Total 1,86,72,15,865

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 11,860. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 928 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,11,701.

1,247 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,01,909 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.25 Cr (83,25,06,755) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.34% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.31%.