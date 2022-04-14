India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.22 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.22 Cr (1,86,22,76,304) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,26,31,632 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.36 Cr (2,36,92,551) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 62,683 precaution doses have been administered so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,04,276 2nd Dose 1,00,07,284 Precaution Dose 45,74,859 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,14,188 2nd Dose 1,75,24,263 Precaution Dose 70,90,622 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 2,36,92,551 2nd Dose 30,964 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,78,02,182 2nd Dose 4,01,10,045 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,51,80,802 2nd Dose 47,17,06,600 Precaution Dose 13,630 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,28,40,086 2nd Dose 18,65,87,681 Precaution Dose 49,053 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,68,06,150 2nd Dose 11,62,28,014 Precaution Dose 1,32,13,054 Precaution Dose 2,49,41,218 Total 1,86,22,76,304

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 11,058 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 818 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,06,228.

1,007 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,34,877 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 83.08 Cr (83,08,10,157) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly Positivity Rate too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.25% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.23%.