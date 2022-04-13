India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.07 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.07 Cr (1,86,07,06,499) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,25,81,738 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.32 Cr (2,32,25,381) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 45,289 precaution doses have been administered so far.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10404215 2nd Dose 10006554 Precaution Dose 4562814 FLWs 1st Dose 18414078 2nd Dose 17523021 Precaution Dose 7064560 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 23225381 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57754385 2nd Dose 39940527 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555140012 2nd Dose 471235049 Precaution Dose 9921 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202834301 2nd Dose 186490967 Precaution Dose 35368 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126801867 2nd Dose 116165667 Precaution Dose 13097812 Precaution Dose 2,47,70,475 Total 1,86,07,06,499

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 10,870 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,081 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,05,410.

1,088 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,29,323 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.49 Cr (79,49,54,525) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly Positivity Rate too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.24% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25%.