India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 185.38 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.38 Cr (1,85,38,88,663) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,23,73,869 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.11 Cr (2,11,28,977) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10403994 2nd Dose 10003907 Precaution Dose 4515341 FLWs 1st Dose 18413751 2nd Dose 17518300 Precaution Dose 6977654 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 21128977 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57546885 2nd Dose 39236320 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554951979 2nd Dose 469123705 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202805288 2nd Dose 186044715 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126781102 2nd Dose 115881616 Precaution Dose 12555129 Precaution Dose 2,40,48,124 Total 1,85,38,88,663

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 11,492 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,213 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,00,002.

1,109 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,53,582 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.29 Cr (79,29,63,033) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.24%.