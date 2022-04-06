India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 185.04 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.04 Cr (1,85,04,11,569) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,22,69,994 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.98 Cr (1,98,31,257) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10403904

2nd Dose

10002798

Precaution Dose

4498875

FLWs

1st Dose

18413615

2nd Dose

17516072

Precaution Dose

6946612

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

19831257

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

57440351

2nd Dose

38879910

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

554857433

2nd Dose

468143382

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

202790758

2nd Dose

185837174

Over 60 years

1st Dose

126769720

2nd Dose

115752286

Precaution Dose

12327422

Precaution Dose

2,37,72,909

Total

1,85,04,11,569

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 11,871 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,198 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,97,567.

1,086 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,81,374 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.20 Cr (79,20,27,142) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.22% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.23%.