India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 185.04 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.04 Cr (1,85,04,11,569) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,22,69,994 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.98 Cr (1,98,31,257) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10403904
2nd Dose
10002798
Precaution Dose
4498875
FLWs
1st Dose
18413615
2nd Dose
17516072
Precaution Dose
6946612
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
19831257
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
57440351
2nd Dose
38879910
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
554857433
2nd Dose
468143382
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
202790758
2nd Dose
185837174
Over 60 years
1st Dose
126769720
2nd Dose
115752286
Precaution Dose
12327422
Precaution Dose
2,37,72,909
Total
1,85,04,11,569
Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 11,871 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,198 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,97,567.
1,086 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,81,374 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.20 Cr (79,20,27,142) cumulative tests.
There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.22% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.23%.