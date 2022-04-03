India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 184.66 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.66 Cr (1,84,66,86,260) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,21,24,040sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.85 Cr (1,85,44,700) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10403798 2nd Dose 10001500 Precaution Dose 4481443 FLWs 1st Dose 18413411 2nd Dose 17513441 Precaution Dose 6909797 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 18544700 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57318623 2nd Dose 38502971 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554746168 2nd Dose 467085666 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202772979 2nd Dose 185602448 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126755452 2nd Dose 115606486 Precaution Dose 12027377 Precaution Dose 2,34,18,617 Total 1,84,66,86,260

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 13,013Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,447patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,93,773.

1,096new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,65,904COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.07Cr (79,07,64,883) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.24%.