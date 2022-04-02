India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 184.52 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.52 Cr (1,84,52,44,856) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,20,93,346 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.81 Cr (1,81,21,823) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10403737 2nd Dose 10000984 Precaution Dose 4474440 FLWs 1st Dose 18413339 2nd Dose 17512279 Precaution Dose 6897755 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 18121823 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 57268440 2nd Dose 38356896 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554683438 2nd Dose 466628426 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202760965 2nd Dose 185485333 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126746554 2nd Dose 115534690 Precaution Dose 11955757 Precaution Dose 2,33,27,952 Total 1,84,52,44,856

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload declines to today 13,445 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,404 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,92,326.

1,260 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,28,021 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.02 Cr (79,02,98,979) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.24%.