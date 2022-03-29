India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 183.53 Cr

New Delhi :India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 183.53 Cr (1,83,53,90,499) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,18,49,698 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.36 Cr (1,36,84,215) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,03,540 2nd Dose 99,97,372 Precaution Dose 44,34,514 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,12,938 2nd Dose 1,75,04,076 Precaution Dose 68,19,657 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 1,36,84,215 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,69,24,555 2nd Dose 3,74,81,738 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,43,83,974 2nd Dose 46,42,96,274 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,27,08,609 2nd Dose 18,49,49,757 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,67,09,234 2nd Dose 11,52,04,183 Precaution Dose 1,14,75,863 Precaution Dose 2,27,30,034 Total 1,83,53,90,499

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 15,378 today, constituting 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,705 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,85,534.

1,259 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,77,559 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.79 Cr (78,79,32,913) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.25% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.22%.