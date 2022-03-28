India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 183.26 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 183.26 Cr (1,83,26,35,673) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,17,89,216 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 1.23 Cr (1,23,75,762) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10403486 2nd Dose 9996574 Precaution Dose 4424002 FLWs 1st Dose 18412826 2nd Dose 17502040 Precaution Dose 6799364 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 12375762 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 56833999 2nd Dose 37248743 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 554304688 2nd Dose 463667842 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202695826 2nd Dose 184801083 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126700974 2nd Dose 115111778 Precaution Dose 11356686 Precaution Dose 2,25,80,052 Total 1,83,26,35,673

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 15,859 today, constituting 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,567 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,83,829.

1,270 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,32,389 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.73 Cr (78,73,55,354) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.26% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.29%.

****