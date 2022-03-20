India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 181.21 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.21 Cr (1,81,21,11,675) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,13,75,059 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 17 lakh (17,36,464) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,03,036 2nd Dose 99,90,377 Precaution Dose 43,58,282 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,12,150 2nd Dose 1,74,88,506 Precaution Dose 66,63,768 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 17,36,464 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,62,03,581 2nd Dose 3,54,81,792 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,37,77,249 2nd Dose 45,94,05,421 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,26,11,031 2nd Dose 18,37,66,034 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,66,42,354 2nd Dose 11,44,60,178 Precaution Dose 1,07,11,452 Precaution Dose 2,17,33,502 Total 1,81,21,11,675

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 26,240 today, constituting 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,196 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,65,122.

1,761 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,31,973 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.26 Cr (78,26,60,658) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.41% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.41%.

