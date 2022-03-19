India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 181.04 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.04 Cr (1,81,04,96,924) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,13,51,545 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 11 lakh (11,68,106) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,02,965
2nd Dose 99,89,459
Precaution Dose 43,50,998
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,12,044
2nd Dose 1,74,86,783
Precaution Dose 66,45,704
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 11,68,106
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,61,66,904
2nd Dose 3,53,41,348
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,37,11,932
2nd Dose 45,89,25,575
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,25,96,597
2nd Dose 18,36,27,889
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,66,33,512
2nd Dose 11,43,73,173
Precaution Dose 1,06,63,935
Precaution Dose 2,16,60,637
Total 1,81,04,96,924

 

 

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 27,802 todayconstituting 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%.  3,383 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,61,926.

 

2,075 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,70,514 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.22 Cr (78,22,28,685) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.41% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.56%.

 

****

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR