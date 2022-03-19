India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 181.04 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.04 Cr (1,81,04,96,924) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,13,51,545 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 11 lakh (11,68,106) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,02,965 2nd Dose 99,89,459 Precaution Dose 43,50,998 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,12,044 2nd Dose 1,74,86,783 Precaution Dose 66,45,704 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 11,68,106 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,61,66,904 2nd Dose 3,53,41,348 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,37,11,932 2nd Dose 45,89,25,575 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,25,96,597 2nd Dose 18,36,27,889 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,66,33,512 2nd Dose 11,43,73,173 Precaution Dose 1,06,63,935 Precaution Dose 2,16,60,637 Total 1,81,04,96,924

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has declined to 27,802 today, constituting 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%. 3,383 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,61,926.

2,075 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,70,514 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.22 Cr (78,22,28,685) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.41% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.56%.

