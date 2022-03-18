India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 180.97 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.97Cr (1,80,97,94,588) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,12,97,331sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 9 lakh (9,04,700) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|1,04,02,944
|2nd Dose
|99,89,099
|Precaution Dose
|43,48,895
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,84,11,999
|2nd Dose
|1,74,85,980
|Precaution Dose
|66,38,099
|Age Group 12-14 years
|1st Dose
|9,04,700
|Age Group 15-18 years
|1st Dose
|5,61,52,073
|2nd Dose
|3,52,82,337
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|55,36,93,457
|2nd Dose
|45,87,11,316
|Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|20,25,92,884
|2nd Dose
|18,35,69,127
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|12,66,31,067
|2nd Dose
|11,43,36,409
|Precaution Dose
|1,06,44,202
|Precaution Dose
|2,16,31,196
|Total
|1,80,97,94,588
Following a continuous downward trend, India’s Active Caseload has further declined to 29,181today, constituting0.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73%.3,997patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,58,543.
2,528new caseswere reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,33,867COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.18 Cr (78,18,58,171) cumulative tests.
There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.40% and the Daily Positivity rate isalso reported to be 0.40%.
****