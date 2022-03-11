India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 179.72 Cr

With the administration of more than 16.73 lakh Doses (16,73,515) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 179.72 Cr (1,79,72,00,515) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,09,78,959 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,02,446 2nd Dose 99,81,709 Precaution Dose 42,89,499 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,11,160 2nd Dose 1,74,72,193 Precaution Dose 64,98,866 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,57,21,363 2nd Dose 3,28,94,781 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,30,74,873 2nd Dose 45,33,55,953 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,24,83,437 2nd Dose 18,22,67,327 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,65,62,922 2nd Dose 11,35,16,811 Precaution Dose 1,02,67,175 Precaution Dose 2,10,55,540 Total 1,79,72,00,515

6,208 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,26,328.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.70%.

4,194 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 42,219. Active cases constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,12,365 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 77.68 Cr (77,68,94,810) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.55% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.52%.

****