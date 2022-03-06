India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 178.83 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 26.19lakh Doses (26,19,778) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 178.83Cr (1,78,83,79,249) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,07,34,782sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,02,100
2nd Dose 99,75,499
Precaution Dose 42,43,775
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,10,450
2nd Dose 1,74,59,170
Precaution Dose 63,80,333
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,53,77,120
2nd Dose 3,08,21,856
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,25,51,826
2nd Dose 44,95,32,588
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,23,99,294
2nd Dose 18,13,70,583
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,65,07,775
2nd Dose 11,29,50,259
Precaution Dose 99,96,621
Precaution Dose 2,06,20,729
Total 1,78,83,79,249

 

 

9,754patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,23,88,475.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.66%.

 

5,476new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 59,442. Active cases constitute 0.14% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,09,985tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 77.28 Cr (77,28,24,246) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.77% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.60%.

 

****

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR