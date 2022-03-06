India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 178.83 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 26.19lakh Doses (26,19,778) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 178.83Cr (1,78,83,79,249) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,07,34,782sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,02,100 2nd Dose 99,75,499 Precaution Dose 42,43,775 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,10,450 2nd Dose 1,74,59,170 Precaution Dose 63,80,333 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,53,77,120 2nd Dose 3,08,21,856 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,25,51,826 2nd Dose 44,95,32,588 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,23,99,294 2nd Dose 18,13,70,583 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,65,07,775 2nd Dose 11,29,50,259 Precaution Dose 99,96,621 Precaution Dose 2,06,20,729 Total 1,78,83,79,249

9,754patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,23,88,475.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.66%.

5,476new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 59,442. Active cases constitute 0.14% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,09,985tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 77.28 Cr (77,28,24,246) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.77% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.60%.

