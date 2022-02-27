India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 177.44 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 24.05 lakh Doses (24,05,049) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.44 Cr (1,77,44,08,129) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
This has been achieved through 2,03,29,297 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
1,04,01,503
2nd Dose
99,66,035
Precaution Dose
41,68,019
FLWs
1st Dose
1,84,09,384
2nd Dose
1,74,40,209
Precaution Dose
61,99,347
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
5,47,63,188
2nd Dose
2,73,46,818
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
55,16,99,378
2nd Dose
44,36,01,848
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
20,22,56,014
2nd Dose
18,00,16,293
Over 60 years
1st Dose
12,63,96,009
2nd Dose
11,21,33,974
Precaution Dose
96,10,110
Precaution Dose
1,99,77,476
Total
1,77,44,08,129
20,439 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,22,90,921.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%.
10,273 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
India’s Active Caseload is presently at 1,11,472. Active cases constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,22,204 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.67 Cr (76,67,57,518) cumulative tests.
While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.26% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.00%.