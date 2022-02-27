India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 177.44 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 24.05 lakh Doses (24,05,049) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.44 Cr (1,77,44,08,129) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,03,29,297 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

1,04,01,503

2nd Dose

99,66,035

Precaution Dose

41,68,019

FLWs

1st Dose

1,84,09,384

2nd Dose

1,74,40,209

Precaution Dose

61,99,347

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

5,47,63,188

2nd Dose

2,73,46,818

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

55,16,99,378

2nd Dose

44,36,01,848

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

20,22,56,014

2nd Dose

18,00,16,293

Over 60 years

1st Dose

12,63,96,009

2nd Dose

11,21,33,974

Precaution Dose

96,10,110

Precaution Dose

1,99,77,476

Total

1,77,44,08,129

20,439 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,22,90,921.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%.

10,273 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 1,11,472. Active cases constitute 0.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,22,204 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.67 Cr (76,67,57,518) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.26% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.00%.