India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 176.52 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 30.49 lakh Doses (30,49,988) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 176.52 Cr (1,76,52,31,385) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,01,49,530 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,01,131 2nd Dose 99,60,537 Precaution Dose 41,13,480 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,08,724 2nd Dose 1,74,30,375 Precaution Dose 60,92,569 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,42,63,490 2nd Dose 2,47,48,744 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,10,97,609 2nd Dose 43,99,93,963 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,21,57,669 2nd Dose 17,92,34,856 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,63,13,709 2nd Dose 11,16,53,849 Precaution Dose 93,60,680 Precaution Dose 1,95,66,729 Total 1,76,52,31,385

30,009 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,22,19,896.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%.

14,148 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 1,48,359. Active cases constitute 0.35% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,55,147 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.35 Cr (76,35,69,165) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.60% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.22%.