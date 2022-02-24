India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 176.52 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 30.49 lakh Doses (30,49,988) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 176.52 Cr (1,76,52,31,385) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,01,49,530 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,01,131
2nd Dose 99,60,537
Precaution Dose 41,13,480
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,08,724
2nd Dose 1,74,30,375
Precaution Dose 60,92,569
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,42,63,490
2nd Dose 2,47,48,744
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 55,10,97,609
2nd Dose 43,99,93,963
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,21,57,669
2nd Dose 17,92,34,856
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,63,13,709
2nd Dose 11,16,53,849
Precaution Dose 93,60,680
Precaution Dose 1,95,66,729
Total 1,76,52,31,385

 

30,009 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,22,19,896.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.46%.

 

14,148 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 1,48,359. Active cases constitute 0.35% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,55,147 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.35 Cr (76,35,69,165) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.60% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.22%.

 

