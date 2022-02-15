India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 173.42 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 44.68 lakh Doses (44,68,365) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 173.42 Cr (1,73,42,62,440) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,95,26,899 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,99,701 2nd Dose 99,36,148 Precaution Dose 39,15,704 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,05,767 2nd Dose 1,73,85,665 Precaution Dose 54,69,127 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,24,34,558 2nd Dose 1,64,08,841 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,86,62,133 2nd Dose 42,84,21,369 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,17,43,879 2nd Dose 17,67,34,511 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,59,75,745 2nd Dose 11,01,10,398 Precaution Dose 82,58,894 Precaution Dose 1,76,43,725 Total 1,73,42,62,440

82,817 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,17,60,458.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.82%.

27,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 4,23,127. Active cases constitute 0.99% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,29,536 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.30 Cr (75,30,33,302) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.63% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.23%.