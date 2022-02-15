India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 173.42 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 44.68 lakh Doses (44,68,365) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 173.42 Cr (1,73,42,62,440) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,95,26,899 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,99,701
2nd Dose 99,36,148
Precaution Dose 39,15,704
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,05,767
2nd Dose 1,73,85,665
Precaution Dose 54,69,127
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,24,34,558
2nd Dose 1,64,08,841
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,86,62,133
2nd Dose 42,84,21,369
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,17,43,879
2nd Dose 17,67,34,511
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,59,75,745
2nd Dose 11,01,10,398
Precaution Dose 82,58,894
Precaution Dose 1,76,43,725
Total 1,73,42,62,440

 

82,817 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,17,60,458.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.82%.

 

27,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 4,23,127. Active cases constitute 0.99% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,29,536 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.30 Cr (75,30,33,302) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.63% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.23%.

 

