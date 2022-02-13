India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 172.81 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 49.16 lakh Doses (49,16,801) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.81 Cr (1,72,81,49,447) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,93,53,556 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,99,410 2nd Dose 99,30,634 Precaution Dose 38,78,308 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,05,152 2nd Dose 1,73,74,818 Precaution Dose 53,58,037 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,20,32,858 2nd Dose 1,47,92,245 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,80,44,294 2nd Dose 42,63,39,386 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,16,19,377 2nd Dose 17,62,74,802 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,58,81,409 2nd Dose 10,98,24,107 Precaution Dose 79,94,610 Precaution Dose 1,72,30,955 Total 1,72,81,49,447

1,17,591 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,15,85,711.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.55%.

44,877 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 5,37,045. Active cases constitute 1.26% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,15,279 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.07 Cr (75,07,35,858) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 4.46% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.17%.