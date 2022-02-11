India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 171.79 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 48.18 lakh Doses (48,18,867) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 171.79 Cr (1,71,79,51,432) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,91,96,734 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,98,922 2nd Dose 99,21,243 Precaution Dose 38,09,239 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,04,139 2nd Dose 1,73,56,693 Precaution Dose 51,50,607 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,13,17,677 2nd Dose 1,20,51,032 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,70,41,238 2nd Dose 42,29,50,695 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,14,14,698 2nd Dose 17,55,24,406 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,57,25,893 2nd Dose 10,93,53,037 Precaution Dose 75,31,913 Precaution Dose 1,64,91,759 Total 1,71,79,51,432

1,50,407 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,13,31,158.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.17%.

58,077 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 6,97,802. Active cases constitute 1.64% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,91,678 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 74.78 Cr (74,78,70,047) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 5.76% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 3.89%.