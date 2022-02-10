India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 171.28 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 46.44 lakh Doses (46,44,382) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 171.28 Cr (1,71,28,19,947) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,91,17,879 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,98,679 2nd Dose 99,16,566 Precaution Dose 37,74,605 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,03,692 2nd Dose 1,73,47,897 Precaution Dose 50,68,860 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,08,96,400 2nd Dose 1,05,23,483 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,65,63,415 2nd Dose 42,13,47,177 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,13,26,926 2nd Dose 17,51,89,201 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,56,52,278 2nd Dose 10,91,38,465 Precaution Dose 72,72,303 Precaution Dose 1,61,15,768 Total 1,71,28,19,947

1,67,882 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,11,80,751.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.95%.

67,084 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 7,90,789. Active cases constitute 1.86% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,11,321 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 74.61 Cr (74,61,96,071) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 6.58% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.44%.