India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 170.87 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 53.61 lakh Doses (53,61,099) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.87 Cr (1,70,87,06,705) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,90,41,308 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,98,181 2nd Dose 1,00,05,351 Precaution Dose 37,23,616 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,02,946 2nd Dose 1,75,95,829 Precaution Dose 49,60,626 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 5,04,94,313 2nd Dose 92,19,707 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,60,68,719 2nd Dose 41,97,38,863 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,12,29,449 2nd Dose 17,48,33,878 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,55,71,357 2nd Dose 10,94,31,875 Precaution Dose 70,31,995 Precaution Dose 1,57,16,237 Total 1,70,87,06,705

1,72,211 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,10,12,869.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.70%.

71,365 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 8,92,828. Active cases constitute 2.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,71,726 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 74.46 Cr (74,46,84,750) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 7.57% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 4.54%.