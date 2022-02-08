India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 170.21 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 55.78 lakh Doses (55,78,297) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.21 Cr (1,70,21,72,615) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,89,63,092 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,98,100 2nd Dose 99,07,584 Precaution Dose 37,00,573 FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,02,343 2nd Dose 1,73,29,337 Precaution Dose 48,84,424 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,99,87,314 2nd Dose 75,90,456 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,55,09,057 2nd Dose 41,79,67,945 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,11,27,430 2nd Dose 17,44,55,783 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,54,87,208 2nd Dose 10,86,83,344 Precaution Dose 67,41,717 Precaution Dose 1,53,26,714 Total 1,70,21,72,615

1,80,456 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,08,40,658.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.46%.

67,597 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 9,94,891. Active cases constitute 2.35% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,46,534 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 74.29 Cr (74,29,08,121) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 8.30% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 5.02%.