India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 168.47 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 55 lakh Doses (55,58,760) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 168.47 Cr (1,68,47,16,068) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,86,23,511 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,96,974
2nd Dose 98,91,287
Precaution Dose 35,61,948
FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,99,460
2nd Dose 1,72,92,659
Precaution Dose 43,99,520
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,83,47,278
2nd Dose 34,90,074
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,34,74,221
2nd Dose 41,24,71,188
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,07,39,739
2nd Dose 17,31,95,741
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,52,01,682
2nd Dose 10,79,09,796
Precaution Dose 59,44,501
Precaution Dose 1,39,05,969
Total 1,68,47,16,068

 

 

2,46,674 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,00,17,088.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.39%.

 

1,49,394 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 14,35,569. Active cases constitute 3.42% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 16,11,666 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 73.58 Cr (73,58,04,280) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 12.03% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 9.27%.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR