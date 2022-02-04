India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 168.47 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 55 lakh Doses (55,58,760) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 168.47 Cr (1,68,47,16,068) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,86,23,511 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,96,974 2nd Dose 98,91,287 Precaution Dose 35,61,948 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,99,460 2nd Dose 1,72,92,659 Precaution Dose 43,99,520 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,83,47,278 2nd Dose 34,90,074 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,34,74,221 2nd Dose 41,24,71,188 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,07,39,739 2nd Dose 17,31,95,741 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,52,01,682 2nd Dose 10,79,09,796 Precaution Dose 59,44,501 Precaution Dose 1,39,05,969 Total 1,68,47,16,068

2,46,674 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,00,17,088.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.39%.

1,49,394 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 14,35,569. Active cases constitute 3.42% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 16,11,666 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 73.58 Cr (73,58,04,280) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 12.03% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 9.27%.