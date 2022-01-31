India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 166.03 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 28 lakh Doses (28,90,986) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 166.03 Cr (1,66,03,96,227) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,81,83,260 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,95,314
2nd Dose 98,64,386
Precaution Dose 33,10,296
FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,95,796
2nd Dose 1,72,31,856
Precaution Dose 37,62,672
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,59,99,539
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,03,78,710
2nd Dose 40,37,34,228
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,01,78,297
2nd Dose 17,09,81,480
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,48,06,178
2nd Dose 10,65,72,253
Precaution Dose 47,85,222
Precaution Dose 1,18,58,190
Total 1,66,03,96,227

 

 

2,62,628 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,89,76,122.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.37%.

 

 

2,09,918 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 18,31,268. Active cases constitute 4.43% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,31,198 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 72.89 Cr (72,89,97,813) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 15.75% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 15.77%.

 

