India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 166.03 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 28 lakh Doses (28,90,986) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 166.03 Cr (1,66,03,96,227) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,81,83,260 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,95,314 2nd Dose 98,64,386 Precaution Dose 33,10,296 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,95,796 2nd Dose 1,72,31,856 Precaution Dose 37,62,672 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,59,99,539 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 54,03,78,710 2nd Dose 40,37,34,228 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,01,78,297 2nd Dose 17,09,81,480 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,48,06,178 2nd Dose 10,65,72,253 Precaution Dose 47,85,222 Precaution Dose 1,18,58,190 Total 1,66,03,96,227

2,62,628 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,89,76,122.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.37%.

2,09,918 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 18,31,268. Active cases constitute 4.43% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,31,198 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 72.89 Cr (72,89,97,813) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 15.75% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 15.77%.