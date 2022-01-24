India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 162.26 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 27 lakh Doses (27,56,364) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 162.26 Cr (1,62,26,07,516) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,75,24,670 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,92,126 2nd Dose 98,21,360 Precaution Dose 27,40,418 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,91,199 2nd Dose 1,71,41,611 Precaution Dose 26,87,668 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,19,32,411 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 53,45,36,314 2nd Dose 38,84,23,497 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,91,58,553 2nd Dose 16,65,46,977 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,41,24,617 2nd Dose 10,39,58,686 Precaution Dose 27,52,079 Precaution Dose 81,80,165 Total 1,62,26,07,516

2,43,495 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,68,04,145.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.07%.

3,06,064 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 22,49,335. Active cases constitute 5.69% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,74,753 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 71.69 Cr (71,69,95,333) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 17.03% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 20.75%.

