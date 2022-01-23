India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 161.92 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 71 lakh Doses (71,10,445) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 Cr (1,61,92,84,270) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,74,72,203 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,91,997 2nd Dose 98,17,823 Precaution Dose 27,07,857 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,90,938 2nd Dose 1,71,33,844 Precaution Dose 26,22,380 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 4,15,77,103 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 53,39,04,245 2nd Dose 38,70,64,716 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,90,38,358 2nd Dose 16,61,68,085 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,40,49,287 2nd Dose 10,37,37,618 Precaution Dose 26,80,019 Precaution Dose 80,10,256 Total 1,61,92,84,270

2,59,168 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,65,60,650.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.18%.

3,33,533 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 21,87,205. Active cases constitute 5.57% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 18,75,533 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 71.55 Cr (71,55,20,580) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 16.87% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 17.78%.