India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 160.43 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 70 lakh Doses (70,49,779) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 160.43 Cr (1,60,43,70,484) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,72,80,628 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,91,052 2nd Dose 98,02,401 Precaution Dose 24,43,673 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,89,891 2nd Dose 1,71,04,055 Precaution Dose 22,78,810 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3,96,06,464 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 53,13,79,742 2nd Dose 38,12,54,261 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,85,98,912 2nd Dose 16,44,76,409 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,37,54,315 2nd Dose 10,27,51,056 Precaution Dose 21,39,443 Precaution Dose 68,61,926 Total 1,60,43,70,484

2,51,777 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,60,58,806.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.50%.

3,47,254 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 20,18,825. Active cases constitute 5.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 19,35,912 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 71.15 Cr (71,15,38,938) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 16.56% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 17.94%.