India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 157.20 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 39 lakh Doses (39,46,348) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 157.20 Cr (1,57,20,41,825) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,68,75,217 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,90,286 2nd Dose 97,80,747 Precaution Dose 18,33,301 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,88,988 2nd Dose 1,70,55,627 Precaution Dose 14,81,773 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3,45,32,745 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 52,54,63,216 2nd Dose 36,93,05,100 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,76,54,179 2nd Dose 16,10,58,648 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,31,45,683 2nd Dose 10,08,18,423 Precaution Dose 11,33,109 Precaution Dose 44,48,183 Total 1,57,20,41,825

1,51,740 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,52,37,461.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.27%.

2,58,089 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 16,56,341. Active cases constitute 4.43% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,13,444 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 70.37 Cr (70,37,62,282) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 14.41% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 19.65%.