India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 156.76 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 66 lakh Doses (66,21,395) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 156.76 Cr (1,56,76,15,454) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,68,19,744 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,90,230 2nd Dose 97,78,245 Precaution Dose 17,92,784 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,88,876 2nd Dose 1,70,49,834 Precaution Dose 14,45,001 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3,38,50,912 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 52,43,73,196 2nd Dose 36,77,87,472 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,74,63,780 2nd Dose 16,06,21,798 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,30,32,724 2nd Dose 10,05,59,109 Precaution Dose 10,81,493 Precaution Dose 43,19,278 Total 1,56,76,15,454

1,38,331 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,50,85,721.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.51%.

2,71,202 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 15,50,377. Active cases constitute 4.18% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 16,65,404 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 70.24 Cr (70,24,48,838) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 13.69% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 16.28%.