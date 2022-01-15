India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 156.02 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 58 lakh Doses (58,02,976) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 156.02 Cr (1,56,02,51,117) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,67,37,458sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,90,000 2nd Dose 97,73,038 Precaution Dose 16,23,044 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,88,668 2nd Dose 1,70,38,942 Precaution Dose 12,63,648 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 3,25,28,416 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 52,27,91,475 2nd Dose 36,53,17,224 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,72,28,380 2nd Dose 15,99,21,265 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,29,01,827 2nd Dose 10,01,67,506 Precaution Dose 9,17,684 Precaution Dose 38,04,376 Total 1,56,02,51,117

1,22,684patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,49,47,390.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.83%.

2,68,833new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at14,17,820. Active cases constitute 3.85%of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 16,13,740tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over70.07 Cr (70,07,12,824) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 12.84% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 16.66%.