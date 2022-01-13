India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 154.61 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of over 76 lakh Doses (76,32,024) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 154.61 Cr (1,54,61,39,465) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,65,65,942 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,89,656 2nd Dose 97,62,630 Precaution Dose 12,31,290 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,88,234 2nd Dose 1,70,15,545 Precaution Dose 8,02,342 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 2,98,74,770 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 51,99,17,611 2nd Dose 36,06,28,410 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,68,29,458 2nd Dose 15,85,74,172 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,26,70,450 2nd Dose 9,94,15,144 Precaution Dose 6,39,753 Precaution Dose 26,73,385 Total 1,54,61,39,465

84,825 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,47,15,361.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.59%.

2,47,417 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 11,17,531. Active cases constitute 3.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 18,86,935 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 69.73 Cr (69,73,11,627) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 10.80% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 13.11%.