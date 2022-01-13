India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 154.61 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of over 76 lakh Doses (76,32,024) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 154.61 Cr (1,54,61,39,465) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,65,65,942 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,89,656
2nd Dose 97,62,630
Precaution Dose 12,31,290
FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,88,234
2nd Dose 1,70,15,545
Precaution Dose 8,02,342
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 2,98,74,770
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 51,99,17,611
2nd Dose 36,06,28,410
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,68,29,458
2nd Dose 15,85,74,172
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,26,70,450
2nd Dose 9,94,15,144
Precaution Dose 6,39,753
Precaution Dose 26,73,385
Total 1,54,61,39,465

 

84,825 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,47,15,361.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.59%.

 

2,47,417 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 11,17,531. Active cases constitute 3.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 18,86,935 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 69.73 Cr (69,73,11,627) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 10.80% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 13.11%.

