India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 153.80 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of over 85 lakh Doses (85,26,240) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 153.80 Cr (1,53,80,08,200) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,64,73,522 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,89,399 2nd Dose 97,56,646 Precaution Dose 9,19,729 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,87,898 2nd Dose 1,70,01,530 Precaution Dose 4,90,048 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 2,82,74,847 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 51,82,89,584 2nd Dose 35,80,10,162 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,66,15,970 2nd Dose 15,78,39,633 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,25,47,749 2nd Dose 9,90,09,067 Precaution Dose 4,75,938 Precaution Dose 18,85,715 Total 1,53,80,08,200

60,405 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,46,30,536.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.01%.

1,94,720 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 9,55,319. Active cases constitute 2.65% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,61,900 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 69.52 Cr (69,52,74,380) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 9.82% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 11.05%.