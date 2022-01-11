India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 152.89 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of over 92 lakh Doses (92,07,700) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 152.89 Cr (1,52,89,70,294) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,63,81,175 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,89,162
2nd Dose 97,49,504
Precaution Dose 5,19,604
FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,87,535
2nd Dose 1,69,87,318
Precaution Dose 2,01,205
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 2,62,35,531
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 51,64,88,421
2nd Dose 35,52,58,150
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,64,00,931
2nd Dose 15,70,66,390
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,24,27,789
2nd Dose 9,85,94,887
Precaution Dose 2,63,867
Precaution Dose 9,84,676
Total 1,52,89,70,294

 

69,959 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,45,70,131.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.36%.

 

1,68,063 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 8,21,446. Active cases constitute 2.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

 

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,79,928 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 69.31 Cr (69,31,55,280) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 8.85% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 10.64%.

