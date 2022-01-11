India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 152.89 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of over 92 lakh Doses (92,07,700) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 152.89 Cr (1,52,89,70,294) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,63,81,175 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,89,162 2nd Dose 97,49,504 Precaution Dose 5,19,604 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,87,535 2nd Dose 1,69,87,318 Precaution Dose 2,01,205 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 2,62,35,531 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 51,64,88,421 2nd Dose 35,52,58,150 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,64,00,931 2nd Dose 15,70,66,390 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,24,27,789 2nd Dose 9,85,94,887 Precaution Dose 2,63,867 Precaution Dose 9,84,676 Total 1,52,89,70,294

69,959 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,45,70,131.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.36%.

1,68,063 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 8,21,446. Active cases constitute 2.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,79,928 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 69.31 Cr (69,31,55,280) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 8.85% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 10.64%.