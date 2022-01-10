India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 151.94 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 29 lakh Doses (29,60,975) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 151.94 Cr (1,51,94,05,951) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,62,26,792 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

HCWs

 1st Dose 1,03,88,899
2nd Dose 97,42,727
 

FLWs

 1st Dose 1,83,87,219
2nd Dose 1,69,75,052
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 2,38,07,879
 

Age Group 18-44 years

 1st Dose 51,45,68,195
2nd Dose 35,25,37,574
 

Age Group 45-59 years

 1st Dose 19,61,86,714
2nd Dose 15,63,00,659
 

Over 60 years

 1st Dose 12,23,10,994
2nd Dose 9,82,00,039
Total 1,51,94,05,951

46,569 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,45,00,172.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.62%.

1,79,723 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 7,23,619Active cases constitute 2.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,52,717 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 69.15 Cr (69,15,75,352) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 7.92% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 13.29%.

