India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 151.94 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of more than 29 lakh Doses (29,60,975) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 151.94 Cr (1,51,94,05,951) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,62,26,792 sessions. The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,88,899 2nd Dose 97,42,727 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,87,219 2nd Dose 1,69,75,052 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 2,38,07,879 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 51,45,68,195 2nd Dose 35,25,37,574 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,61,86,714 2nd Dose 15,63,00,659 Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,23,10,994 2nd Dose 9,82,00,039 Total 1,51,94,05,951

46,569 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,45,00,172.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.62%.

1,79,723 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseload is presently at 7,23,619. Active cases constitute 2.03% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,52,717 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 69.15 Cr (69,15,75,352) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 7.92% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 13.29%.